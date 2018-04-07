Camp Out Against Cancer supports local families battling cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One of the biggest cancer fundraisers in Kern County took place in South Bakersfield Saturday.

Hundreds of community members slept in tents Friday night for the Camp Out Against Cancer event.

The event featured a carnival, local vendors, live music and more. All proceeds from the event went toward the Kern County Cancer fund to support only local families battling cancer.

Over the past 5 years the Camp Out Against Cancer organization has raised over two million dollars for cancer patients. The organization will continue to fundraise in May.

Free cancer screenings were also offered to everyone who showed up to the free event.