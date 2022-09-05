Candlelight vigil held for woman killed following DUI crash in Lebec

LEBEC, Calif. (KERO) — Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Sunday night for 18-year-old Erica Hayden. She was one of the victims in a rollover crash in Lebec last month. Family members and friends came together to share memories and honor her legacy.

Latrice Johnson, the mother of Erica Hayden told 23ABC that Hayden was just starting college in Fresno and was a star basketball player at Bakersfield High School. She added that everyone who knew her loved her.

Johnson added that Erica was a loving daughter, sister, cousin, and friend.