CAPK's Friendship House sports field receives $1 million in funding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Assemblymember Rudy Salas along with the Community Action Partnership of Kern celebrated securing $1 million in funding that'll go towards the development of CAPK’s Friendship House sports field.

This funding was secured by Salas in the 2022-23 state budget and is part of a historic investment of projects in the Central Valley.

"When we talk about California state budget, and you hear about this budget surplus, you know, I hear like how do we reinvest that money back in communities where can make a big difference? And that's right here in southeast Bakersfield. So I'm happy that we're reinvesting this million dollars back into our community, back into our families, back into our kids. You know, this million dollars is gonna go a long way that are we for the Friendship House, but building out a sports field with the fencing, the lighting so that kids can play softball, baseball, soccer, you know, any outdoor activities because we know during the summer during the school breaks like this, these are the things that matter for these kids."

The project is expected to be completed sometime in 2023.