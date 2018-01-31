Captive-bred California condors released into the wild in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
Biologists with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s California Condor Recovery Program released six captive-bred endangered California condors into the wild in Kern County.
“Releasing captive-bred birds is the quickest way to increase the number of wild condors, with the ultimate goal of achieving a self-sustaining, free-flying population,” said Molly Astell, a wildlife biologist with the California Condor Recovery Program.
The release brings the population of condors to the Southern California flock to approximately 80 birds.
Each bird is equipped with a GPS transmitter which will allow biologists to monitor their activities and threats.