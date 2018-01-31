Captive-bred California condors released into the wild in Kern County

1:18 PM, Jan 31, 2018

BITTER CREEK NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, California (Dec. 13, 2017) &ndash; California condors #816 and #839 in the flight pen before release. Biologists with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released six captive-bred endangered California condors into the wild late last year from Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in Kern County, California. Photo by Joseph Brandt/USFWS.

Joseph Brandt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BITTER CREEK NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, California (Dec. 13, 2017) -- Nadya Seal Faith and David Meyer, both with the Santa Barbara Zoo, prepare California condor #839 for release. Biologists with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released six captive-bred endangered California condors into the wild late last year from Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in Kern County, California. Photo by Joseph Brandt/USFWS.

Joseph Brandt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
 Biologists with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s California Condor Recovery Program released six captive-bred endangered California condors into the wild in Kern County.
 
“Releasing captive-bred birds is the quickest way to increase the number of wild condors, with the ultimate goal of achieving a self-sustaining, free-flying population,” said Molly Astell, a wildlife biologist with the California Condor Recovery Program.
 
The release brings the population of condors to the Southern California flock to approximately 80 birds.
 
Each bird is equipped with a GPS transmitter which will allow biologists to monitor their activities and threats. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top