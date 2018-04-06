Car chase ends in crash in Oildale

Veronica Acosta
11:49 PM, Apr 5, 2018
local news | kern county | bakersfield | oildale | pursuit

A pursuit that began with a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Thursday night in Oildale.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A pursuit that began with a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Thursday night in Oildale. 

The pursuit began around 10 p.m. around Jewett and 30th, went to Garces Circle, and up toward Oildale, according to KCSO. 

KCSO said the officer ended the pursuit and let air support continue the pursuit.

The person driving the vehicle crashed into another car near Chester and E. Warren Ave and took off from the car, KCSO said. 

Officials said the vehicle then caught on fire. 

The suspect got away and officials are continuing to look however they are working to clear the scene, officials said. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News