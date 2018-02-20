BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A car chase that started early on Tuesday in L.A. County ended in Kern County south of Highway 43 on I-5.

According to an officer from the California Highway Patrol, Buttonwillow division, they picked up the chase near the 166 and were able to deploy a spike strip near El Tejon.

The driver was a suspected DUI driver who refused to pull over. Once the car came to a stop, officers used a K9 to prevent the driver from fleeing on foot.

This incident is still under investigation.