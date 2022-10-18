Car crash in Bakersfield leaves 2 dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, there has been a fatal traffic accident in Bakersfield.

CHP officers were called to a traffic collision on South Vineland Road north of Buena Vista Boulevard in Bakersfield on Sunday, October 16th just after 10:00 pm. There, they found the driver and passenger of a 2009 Infiniti G37 being attended to by medical first responders.

CHP has reconstructed the accident using information they gained during their initial investigation. To the best of the investigators’ reckoning, the driver of the Infiniti, a 24-year-old man, drifted off the road and onto the shoulder. He then overcorrected and lost control of the car. The front right of the car crashed into one tree, and the force of that crash spun the car’s passenger side into a second tree.

Both the driver and passenger of the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. CHP is continuing to investigate.