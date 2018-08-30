Car drives into pillar at Western Dental in Southwest Bakersfield, no major damage

Kelly Broderick
10:59 PM, Aug 29, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A vehicle struck a pillar at a Western Dental on Stine Road and Ming Avenue late Wednesday August 29.

There is no major damage to the Western Dental 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News