Car fire reported at Sing Lum Elementary

Partly Cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 46°
A car fire was reported at Sing Lum Elementary Friday morning.
A car fire has been reported at Sing Lum Elementary, Panama-Buena Vista Union School District officials confirmed Friday.
According to district officials, there were no injuries and the school went into fire drill mode.
It's not known if multiple cars caught fire.
A big rig rollover has slowed traffic on Highway 58 near Tehachapi on Friday morning.
A car fire has been reported at Sing Lum Elementary, Panama-Buena Vista Union School District officials confirmed Friday.
The funeral services for Reverend Bert Mello have been set after he died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Highway 223 is closed from Highway 58 to Tower Line Road due to a mudslide on Friday morning.