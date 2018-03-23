Car fire reported at Sing Lum Elementary

9:02 AM, Mar 23, 2018

A car fire was reported at Sing Lum Elementary Friday morning. 

A car fire has been reported at Sing Lum Elementary, Panama-Buena Vista Union School District officials confirmed Friday.

According to district officials, there were no injuries and the school went into fire drill mode. 

It's not known if multiple cars caught fire. 

Local News