CAR VS POWER POLE: Late-night crash leaves East Bakersfield in the dark

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A vehicle struck a power pole leaving more than 3,000 residents in East Bakersfield out of power overnight according to the PG&E alerts web page.

It happened near the train tracks on Sterling Road and Eucalyptus Drive just after 1 a.m.

The crash caused a mass outage which lasted until around 5 a.m. and affected homes between Mount Vernon Avenue and just past Fairfax Road, even reaching as high up as College Avenue near the Bakersfield Country Club.

As of now, only about 140 residents are still affected near the area of the initial incident.

