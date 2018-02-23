Career Expo at Rabobank Arena and Convention Center welcomes students from around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Rabobank Convention Center hosted the 2018 Kern County Career Expo. Organizers anticipated between five and seven thousand middle and high school students along with recent graduates.

Students had the opportunity to speak with close to 150 companies representing almost every industry sector in Kern County.

Brian Miller, Supervising Administrator of Career and Technical Education for the Kern High School district said, "It's a great opportunity for kids to maybe start thinking about careers that they didn't even know existed."