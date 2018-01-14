Carjacking in central Bakersfield leads to multiple arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police and the Kern County Sheriff's Office are investigating a carjacking that led to multiple arrests on Sunday.

Police say an officer witnessed some sort of suspicious "commotion" in a car just after midnight and attempted to pull the car over.

The people inside the vehicle then led officers on a chase that ended when the driver crashed into a fence near Sumner and Golden State Highway.

Four minors tried to run from the area but were eventually taken into custody by police.

Police learned that the car was tied to a carjacking case KCSO was investigating where it is believed that a woman was assaulted during the theft.