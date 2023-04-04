Carpenters with Local 743 help a veteran regain his freedom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The union carpenters of Local 743 have given a veteran some of his independence back, building him an ADA-compliant wheelchair ramp that makes it easier to get in and out of his home.

92-year-old Army Veteran Paul Thompson's whole family came out to watch the carpenters.

Thompson was a Corporal during the Korean War. He was stationed in Alaska and served as the head of geological surveying. Now, he is surveying the work the union carpenters have done outside his home.

When asked how he feels watching the carpenters build his ramp, Thompson answers, "Well, super, I guess."

Thompson's son Ron, who set up the surprise, says Paul was a bit more talkative when he told his dad about the project.

"He was excited. He said 'About time,' and I was like, 'Yeah, Dad, it is,'" said Ron.

According to Ron, his dad started having issues walking about a year ago, and without a ramp, it's become increasingly difficult to get him in and out, leaving him cooped up inside his home for far too long.

As a carpenter himself, Ron has worked on other community projects like this one, and he figured it was his father's turn to get some help.

"I know he would like to have more freedom, and this ramp actually gives him the freedom that he could enjoy days like today," Ron said, looking around at the springtime sun.

Thompson added that it's nice to see people giving back to the veteran community.

"That generation really stepped up, and for us to give back," said Thompson, "that is the least we can do."

The carpenters of Local 743 who volunteered their time agree.

"We are thankful for Mr. Thompson letting us to be a part of this, and let us thank him, and hopefully we get to do more of these things," said carpenter Ricardo Aguierre.

According to Aguierre, they had too many volunteers for this project, which is always a good thing. Aguierre adds that it says a lot about the volunteers' commitment to giving back.

The carpenters purchased all the materials and equipment and got to work. While they worked, they constantly thanked Cpl. Thompson for his service.

After a few short hours, Thompson was able to test out his new ADA-compliant ramp as his family watched.

Mr. Thompson smiled.