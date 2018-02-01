CASA of Kern County in need of volunteers

BAKERSIELD, Calif. - CASA of Kern County is looking for volunteers to spend time with local foster children and teens.

In Kern County, around 2,000 children and teens live in the foster care system.

There are 67 children on CASA's waitlist.

CASA trains volunteers and they're matched with a foster child to create a one-on-one relationship. The volunteer advocates for the child's best interests and ensure his or her needs are met. Often times a CASA volunteers is the only consistent, caring adult in a foster child's life.

Being a CASA volunteer doesn't mean you have to be a replacement parent or superhero, CASA says. It means just being someone who cares and shows up.

Winter training begins February 1. If you're interested, contact Diana Ramirez at 661-631-2271 or email dramirez@kerncasa.org.