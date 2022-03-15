Cassie Wright named 34th Assembly District’s 2022 Woman of the Year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County native Cassie Wright was named by Assemblyman Vince Fong as the 34th Assembly District’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

Wright brought 911 At Ease International to Kern County to provide free mental health services for first responders and their families.

“As a business leader, philanthropist and community advocate, Cassie is especially deserving of this honor,” said Fong, R-Kern County, in a statement. “Her dedication and passion for our community is the driving force behind all that she does, including helping build a new neonatal intensive care unit and bringing an essential service like 911 At East International to Kern County.”

Cassie Wright, who attended Bakersfield High and Cal State Bakersfield, owned Bill Wright Toyota and North Bakersfield Toyota until 2020 and carries on the giving spirit of her father, Bill Wright, through the Wright Family Foundation, which contributes to multiple nonprofits throughout Kern County.

“First responders and their families give so much of themselves to the communities they serve,” said Wright. “It is important that we prioritize their well-being so they can be the best version of themselves at home and in the field. I am so honored to be recognized by Assemblyman Fong as Woman of the Year and to spread the word about 911 At Ease International.”

The Woman of the Year event was founded in 1987.