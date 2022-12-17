Caught on Camera: North High student assaults campus security staff member

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A security staff member at North High School was assaulted and it was caught on video.

The video shows an alleged student punching a security staff member in the jaw, knocking him to the ground. This, after the security member attempted to break up a fight.

23ABC reached out to the Kern High School District after seeing the video.

The district released a statement saying in part: "There was an incident on North High’s campus [Friday] where a student assaulted one of the campus security staff while he was breaking up a fight. North High school administration and the Kern High School District Police Department are aware of the incident. Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken. Student and staff safety is our first priority, and these incidents are taken very seriously."

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.