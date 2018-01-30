Caught on video: CHP officer joins neighborhood basketball game from his motorcycle

5:59 PM, Jan 29, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Law enforcement officers can sometimes appear unapproachable for some people but one California Highway Patrol officer showed that's not always the case.

Officer Abraham Hinojosa was caught on video making some friends in Bakersfield. He drove by a neighborhood basketball game on V and 6th Streets and couldn't resist joining in.

From the looks of it, everyone loved his shot from his motorcycle.

 

