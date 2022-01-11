CBACC announces a halt in the intake of dogs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is temporarily halting the intake of dogs from the public due to a spread of distemper at CBACC.

This stoppage is effective immediately according to CBACC and will remain in effect until further notice.

There are 221 dogs currently at the care center and they can no longer accept any more dogs at this time. CBACC is asking the community to not pick up stray dogs because distemper is communicable to other dogs they may have at home.

The CBACC is acting according to the nation’s leading distemper experts, Dr. Sandra Newbury, Director of the University of Wisconsin Shelter Medicine Program.

The temporary intake stoppage will allow the CBACC to reduce its population to get the outbreak under control. Staff at the facility will mass test dogs currently housed at the CBACC and those tests will be sent to the University of Wisconsin to determine the rate of spread.

Distemper is a highly contagious viral disease in domestic dogs and other animals. It is incurable and can be fatal. Symptoms include fever, coughing, vomiting, diarrhea and lethargy.

If your dogs are not up to date on their vaccines, there are low-cost options throughout the community, including the City’s monthly low-cost vaccine clinics. The next clinic is set for February 5 at Beach Park (3526 21st Street) from 9 a.m. to noon.