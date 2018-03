BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Health and Wellness Cafe is all about offering healthy meals to the Bakersfield community. The new restaurant recently opened in the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center.

The cafe is now offering free and healthy lunches to employees. The CBCC plans to feed up to 250 employees a day to stress the importance of good nutrition on the mind and body.

Employee meals consist of one main entree, two side dishes, and either a soup or salad.

The cafe is a not-for-profit location funded by the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation that is opened Monday to Friday to the public. Any member of the community can come to CBCC's campus to enjoy a healthy meal for purchase. Prices for items are generally under $8.49 and the menu changes weekly.

CBCC wants to help change lives through hope and innovation.

Location: 6501 TRUXTUN AVE, BAKERSFIELD, CA 93309

Time:

7:30AM - 10:00AM: BREAKFAST

11:00AM - 2:00PM: LUNCH