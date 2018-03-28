Fair
HI: 80°
LO: 53°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Celebrate Easter a little early with the McFarland Police Department this week.
The 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt with Cops is free to everyone.
You can enjoy some free hot dogs and chips, take part in games and there will also be bike raffles.
There will be hundreds of Easter eggs for you to go hunting for with officers at the event scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Browning Road Park in McFarland.
Chuck E. Cheese's is proud to support families who have children with autism and special needs. They will now offer a sensory-friendly…
UPDATE: One lane of the northbound I-5 near Highway 166 is now moving and one lane remains closed after a tanker fire. The southbound lanes…
A group of students from Tehachapi High School known as the Cyber Penguins have won a competition in Las Vegas and are gearing up for the…
Celebrate Easter a little early with the McFarland Police Department this week.