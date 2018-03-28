BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Celebrate Easter a little early with the McFarland Police Department this week.

The 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt with Cops is free to everyone.

You can enjoy some free hot dogs and chips, take part in games and there will also be bike raffles.

There will be hundreds of Easter eggs for you to go hunting for with officers at the event scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Browning Road Park in McFarland.