Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter at Barnes & Noble Saturday, February 3

Haze
HI: 71°
LO: 46°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you are a Harry Potter fan you may want to head to Barnes & Noble on Saturday, February 3 as the store is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter.
2018 marks 20 years since the U.S. release of the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Bakersfield Barnes & Noble plans to host multiple events honoring this special year.
Barnes & Noble on California took to social media to share the first event that will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on February 3.
Come dressed as your favorite character or in your house colors, meet fellow fans, and enjoy trivia, games, and more!
A special Harry Potter event in Bakersfield on Saturday, February 3rd.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California State University trustees are considering raising tuition for the second straight year, a move…
A Ridgecrest man is behind bars after allegedly being under the influence of drugs and didn't realize his toddler escaped from his home.
Congressman David Valadao attended the President's first State of the Union Address and released a statement saying that everything…