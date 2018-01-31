Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter at Barnes & Noble Saturday, February 3

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you are a Harry Potter fan you may want to head to Barnes & Noble on Saturday, February 3 as the store is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter.

2018 marks 20 years since the U.S. release of the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Bakersfield Barnes & Noble plans to host multiple events honoring this special year.

Barnes & Noble on California took to social media to share the first event that will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on February 3.

Come dressed as your favorite character or in your house colors, meet fellow fans, and enjoy trivia, games, and more!