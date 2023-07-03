Celebrating independence safely for family, friends, and pets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, many people are preparing to take part in fireworks displays, picnics, beach trips, and other outdoor activities. That's why the Red Cross of Central California and your local animal shelters are taking this time to remind the community about some ways to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their pets safe this Independence Day.

The American Red Cross says the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals. However, if you do plan on setting fireworks off at home, the Red Cross says to never give fireworks to small children, and to never throw or point a firework towards people, animals, vehicles, or buildings.

Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen says that for animal safety, he hears the same thing every year: 'I thought my yard was secure.'

"We hear it all the time. People come looking for their animal and they assume because their pet had never gotten out before that the property would be secure. It's tough to really grasp and understand how frightened our dogs get, our animals get, once those fireworks start going off," said Cullen.

Cullen says the best thing to do during the Independence Day holiday is to keep your animal indoors in a familiar, quiet, and cool area, and if possible, use television or music to help mask the noise coming from the fireworks, adding that this advice works for general summer pet safety as well.

"You always want to try to keep them in a nice, cool area, always fresh water. If you have to have them outdoors, you want to make sure that it's not blacktop that they have access to that can be scorching and burn their pads on their feet," said Cullen. "Animals, dogs especially, can get overheated pretty quickly."

Matt Buck, director of the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, says if you own a dog who might be frightened by the noise, you can take animal safety steps even further.

"You can also buy those thunder jackets. We gave out over 250, so hopefully that's 250 dogs that we won't be seeing coming into the shelter this year," said Buck.

According to Buck, thunder jackets are a calming solution that helps reduce anxiety in dogs while fireworks are going off. Additionally, Buck advises pet owners to check their property for possible escape routes their panicked pets could bolt through.

"The best thing to do is keep them inside if you can. If you can't keep them inside, check your yard and make sure there's no escape routes. Make sure all the holes in your fence are covered up. Make sure there's no holes to go under the fence," said Buck.

Buck also advises pet owners to have their pets licensed and microchipped. This will give your animal the best chance of being returned safely should they get away.

If you're planning to celebrate at home, Taylor Poisall, the regional communications director for the American Red Cross, says to make sure you store fireworks in a cool and dry place away from children and pets.

"Have a water bucket nearby so that you could put out the firework safely, and that you are never trying to relight a dud if, unfortunately, one doesn't go off like expected," said Poisall. "We see an increase around the holiday weekend of home fires locally, so by keeping fireworks away from homes is definitely a way that you can prevent home fires from happening."

For a full list of the American Red Cross's firework safety tips, as well as information about heat, sun, food storage, and water safety, please visit the Red Cross website.