Celebration of life for Clayton Boen to be held tonight at Centennial

Posted: 6:15 AM, Jan 17, 2018
Updated: 2018-01-17 14:15:09Z

Just days after 16-year-old Clayton Boen lost his life, family and friends will gather to celebrate his life. 

During Centennial High School's boys basketball game Wednesday night, a celebration of Clayton's life will be held.

Clayton died Sunday after he fell out of a car in Northwest Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police say Clayton was hanging out a car when it turned, throwing him from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The 17-year-old driver of the car was taken into custody. He faces vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges. 

Tonight's varsity basketball game at Centennial is set to begin at 6:15 p.m.

