Just days after 16-year-old Clayton Boen lost his life, family and friends will gather to celebrate his life.

During Centennial High School's boys basketball game Wednesday night, a celebration of Clayton's life will be held.

Clayton died Sunday after he fell out of a car in Northwest Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police say Clayton was hanging out a car when it turned, throwing him from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver of the car was taken into custody. He faces vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges.

Tonight's varsity basketball game at Centennial is set to begin at 6:15 p.m.