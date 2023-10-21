CELEBRATION: Thirty people become U.S. citizens at historic monument

At the historic César E. Chávez National Monument in Keene, 30 people became U.S. citizens on Oct. 20

Representatives from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, National Park Service and the National Chavez Center came together to officially welcome 30 people as citizens

The newest citizens hailed from nine different countries, including Mexico, Canada, Kenya and more

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Keene, the César E. Chávez National Monument honors and recognizes the life and work of cesar chavez. and, it recently gave a warm welcome to the 30 newest united states citizens.

“I’m a nurse by profession. Got my masters in public health, and now, I'm a U.S. citizen,” rejoices Lucy Chege.

30 people now get to call themselves citizens of the United States after a naturalization ceremony at the historic monument in Keene.

Originally from Kenya, Chege has been in the United States since 2006. After getting her degree here and working as a nurse, she is now part of a whole new community of citizens.

“It’s surreal. It’s–it’s, I don’t know how to explain it. You're kinda in a new family, but there’s a family that you know,” says Chege.

And, this citizenship is forever.

“I feel much more relieved that I don’t have to renew my permanent residence card every ten years. I’m gonna be a citizen for the rest of my life and even beyond,” says Maria Elena Zavai Lopez.

The ceremony took place at a historic location in Keene.

“These people come, put in the time, work hard to become United States citizens and go through the whole process. To see that come to fruition here in one of our national parks is just a wonderful thing,” says Martha Crusius, acting superintendent of Chavez National Monument.

The energy at the event was joyful and full of celebration.

“I’m happy that I get to do this and that the U.S. gets to give us this opportunity,” says Chege.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

