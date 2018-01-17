Centennial High School basketball game Wednesday night will be in honor of Clayton Boen

Morgan Wheeler
6:30 AM, Jan 17, 2018
2 hours ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 16-year-old Clayton Boen was killed Sunday, January 14 after being involved in a DUI crash near Madison Michelle Way and Renfro Road. 

The Centennial High School basketball game tonight against Garces High School will be a celebration of Clayton Boen.

Boen the passenger in the car was sitting improperly "with his torso extending out of the open window" and was ejected during a turn.

BPD says the driver, a 17-year-old, was under the influence. 

He now faces vehicular manslaughter, DUI, and other charges. He's been booked into juvenile hall. The driver has not yet been identified. 

 

 

