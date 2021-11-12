Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity celebrates 10 year anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In a day full of celebrations one local non-profit aimed at serving the LGBT community held an anniversary party. The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity celebrated its 10th anniversary with cake.

Due to the pandemic, the attendees kept the celebration small with a simple open house at the center in Bakersfield.

Former Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia was in attendance, even cutting the cake himself. Garcia is the first openly LGBT mayor in Kern County.

The center first opened in 2011 as an effort to bring resources to Bakersfield’s LGBTQ community. It currently serves as a space for LGBTQ people and a bridge to the greater Kern Community.