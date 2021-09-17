Central Valley schools falling victim to latest TikTok challenge

CENTAL VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — A warning for parents about a new TikTok trend. The so-called "Devious Licks" challenge has caused students to destroy school bathrooms.

The challenge requires students to steal school equipment and "flaunt it for all of TikTok to see."

Schools in the Central Valley said that students who are found to have taken part in the bathroom challenge will need to pay for the repairs. Schools are asking parents to talk to their kids about the social media trend.

"To me it's still stupid you're recording yourself it's like evidence," said Ed Buno, a parent of a Franklin High School student.

"I'm just glad they're responding to it and they're letting us know about it right away," added Hart High School parent Shirley Robes.

TikTok has also taken down the hashtag #deviouslicks saying that the videos violate the social media site's terms of service.