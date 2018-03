BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Downtown United States Post Office in Bakersfield will be officially renamed after Merle Haggard in a dedication ceremony.

The ceremony is taking place on Friday, April 6th at 9:30 a.m. This comes after President Donald Trump signed a bill drafted by Congressman Kevin McCarthy. This bill renames the building the "Merle Haggard Post Office."

👏 Glad we got this done ↓ https://t.co/NacRWMTkDd — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 22, 2018

All are invited to attend the event.

Location: 1730 18th Street. Bakersfield, CA. 93301

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.