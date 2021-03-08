Chabad of Bakersfield in the works of creating Button Holocaust Memorial with six million buttons

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. (KERO) — The Chabad of Bakersfield Southwest is ensuring that an important part of history is not forgotten and taught throughout Kern County.

This is being done by creating the Central Valley Button Holocaust Memorial, with six million buttons, to represent the millions of Jews who lost their lives due to the Holocaust. The Chabad Jewish Community Center says they need residents' help to make this possible.

23ABC's Lezla Gooden spoke with the center and has more on their effort to memorialize victims of the holocaust.