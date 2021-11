BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Elaine Rosa, the woman accused of dragging a small dog behind an electric scooter in January of 2019, has had felony charges of animal cruelty dropped.

Rosa was charged with one felony count cruelty to an animal and a misdemeanor charge for failing to provide care to an animal and the charges were reportedly dismissed on Tuesday.

Video of Rosa dragging the animal went viral in 2019 and sparked community outrage.