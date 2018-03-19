Charles Manson's cremated remains scattered nearly four months after he died

Associated Press
3:19 PM, Mar 19, 2018

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 1970, file photo, Charles Manson, head of the cultic "Manson Family" charged with murder-conspiracy in the Tate-LaBianca slayings, is escorted by deputy sheriffs to court in Los Angeles. The AP reported Friday, June 23, 2017, that stories claiming Manson is dead or free on parole are false, with California corrections officials verifying Manson remains incarcerated. (AP Photo/File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Manson’s cremated remains have been scattered nearly four months after the cult leader died in prison. A funeral was held Saturday following a court battle for the 83-year-old’s remains.

Pastor Mark Pitcher of the Church of the Nazarene in Porterville, California, says 20 to 25 people attended the funeral.

Among them were Manson’s grandson, Jason Freeman, and Freeman’s wife, Audrey.

Freeman prevailed last week in a months-long court fight for custody of Manson’s remains.

His grandfather was cremated after the service and his ashes scattered.

Pitcher said Monday he agreed to lead the service because Freeman and his wife are Christians.

Manson was sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating the 1969 murders of actress Sharon Tate and eight others.

He died in November.

