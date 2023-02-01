Check out free passes to California State Parks at any public library

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In April of 2022, a partnership between the California State Library and California State Parks launched the California State Park Library Pass. The program allows anyone with a library card to to "check out" passes that grant access more than 200 participating state parks.

Over the course of a three-year pilot program, a total of 5,000 park passes were distributed through 1,184 libraries. This year, State Parks and the State Library are excited to announce that an additional 28,000 park library passes are being distributed to all California public libraries. This will make the average number of available park passes at each library 24. This program includes tribal libraries.

The pass is valid for entry of one passenger vehicle with a limit of nine occupants per vehicle, or one highway-licensed motorcycle. The grant supplying the passes will also fund outreach programs at the libraries to promote the passes and provide education about the benefits of the outdoors.

"California's libraries serve their communities in all kinds of ways besides providing the books Californians want to read. They check out tools, DVDs, provide online learning you can access 24/7, even homework tutoring," said California's State Librarian, Greg Lucas. "And now they're helping open the window on California's breathtaking state parks. Just one more great reason to visit your local library, in-person or online."