Chevron on Oswell and Niles robbed at gunpoint on Monday afternoon

3:40 PM, Jan 29, 2018
Jan 29, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office said that the Chevron located on Oswell and Niles was robbed at gunpoint just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

No other information was provided at the time other than the fact that some cash and a cellphone were stolen.

