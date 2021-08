Chicken sandwich lovers and fans of sitting in long lines, will have to wait for "a couple of months" as Chick-fil-A is shutting down due to remodeling.

Chick-fil-A announced in a social media post that it's location on Stockdale Highway will be "undergoing a major kitchen remodel!"

However, starting Thursday, it will be shut down for "a couple of months."

A specific day for reopening has not been announced.