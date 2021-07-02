Watch
China Garden shut down due to vermin

Kern County Public Health
Vermin and vermin droppings were found at China Garden on Planz Road, leading to its closure by the Kern County Public Health Department.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 14:50:46-04

Vermin and vermin droppings found throughout the restaurant has led to the closure of China Garden by the Kern County Public Health Department.

Public Health shut the restaurant down Thursday, following an inspection where vermin and vermin droppings were found.

According to an inspection report, vermin droppings were found on top of large food cans, near a beverage station, underneath a dishwasher, on top of a dishwasher and on a table where cleaning chemicals are kept.

The inspection noted, "old food debris buildup on aluminum foil used to line storage shelves near cook line operator/employee did not demonstrate correct decision making skills. Facility remained in operation during active vermin infestation operator/employee failed to recognize the health risk associated with rodent droppings and urine in a food facility."

The restaurant was given an inspection score of 55 percent.

