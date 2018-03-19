China Palace shut down by health department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Department of Public Health has shut down China Palace after multiple violations were spotted during an inspection.

The restaurant on California Ave. was given an inspection score of 70% on March. 16. According to the report, cooked chicken was not being kept at the correct temperature. Cut vegetables and raw shrimp were also not at the desired temperature.

It was also stated that raw meat was uncovered in storage, and that repairs were not made to the restaurant that were required in the previous inspection.

Other needed repairs were noted in the report. It's unclear when China Palace will be reopen for business.