Chipotle, second Starbucks location coming to Tehachapi

Posted at 2:53 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 18:31:48-04

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday, the City of Tehachapi announced that Chipotle was coming to the town.

Development Services Director Jay Schlosser revealed that the fast-casual restaurant Chipotle has applied for a permit to open a location across from the Walmart complete with a drive-thru. He says that Chipotle had been considering the city for a number of years, but was waiting for certain business developments.

"Once Walmart came, and Panda Express pulled that trigger, it made that other thing very attractive."

In addition to the Chipotle, RoundTable Pizza is also opening in Tehachapi in the same shopping area, and a second Starbucks location will be opening in the Capital Hills area near the post office.

