CHiPs for Kids holding toy drop-off event Thursday in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is holding its annual CHiPs for Kids toy drop-off event Thursday at the corner of Chester Avenue and 28th Street until 6 p.m.

To make the holidays brighter for disadvantaged children in Kern County. The CHiPs for Kids toy drive has helped families throughout California for more than 30 years. CHP has joined forces with local organizations and businesses to give the less fortunate kids of Kern County something to smile about this Holiday Season.

The Toy Drive began Nov. 14 and will end Dec. 16. The public can help by bringing a new unwrapped toy to the CHP office on Compagnoni Street., Motor City, and Lexus in the auto mall, both Carneceria La Carreta locations and all local Walgreens stores.

Toys collected from the drive will benefit local children ages 0 to 16.