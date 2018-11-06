CHP: 6-year-old fell out of moving Bakersfield City School District bus

A 6-year-old suffered minor injuries after he fell out of a moving Bakersfield City School District bus on Monday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a BCSD bus, filled with students, was turning right onto White Lane off Union when an alarm sounded, indicating an emergency door had "had been manipulated".

The CHP says there were numerous reports of a student falling from the driver's side emergency door.

The bus driver stopped at a curb and noticed a 6-year-old boy running toward the bus on the sidewalk.

The boy was treated at the scene for a scrape on his elbow and was taken to Memorial Hospital to be checked out.

According to the CHP, the emergency door on the bus was found to be working properly and was "free of mechanical defects".