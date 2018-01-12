CHP: Abducted Modesto toddler found unharmed in Kern County

Lilyana Rivera returned to legal guardian safely

Natalie Tarangioli
12:52 PM, Jan 12, 2018
14 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A two-year-old girl is safely back at home after she was taken from her Modesto home by her mother and found in Kern County on Friday. 

Lilyana Rivera was taken by her mom, Silvia Lechuga, just before midnight Thursday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

Modesto Police called CHP for help finding the girl. Lechuga was reportedly taking her daughter to Texas without her legal guardian's permission. 

The two-year-old was found unharmed near Panama Lane and returned to her legal guardian, her grandmother. Lechuga was arrested and is now in Modesto Police custody on a child abduction charge. 

RELATED: 2-month-old boy, subject of Amber Alert, found unharmed

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News