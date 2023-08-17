CHP announces they will be operating weekend DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol would like to alert drivers in Bakersfield that they intend to conduct a DUI/Driver's License checkpoint in the coming weekend.

CHP says they will hold the checkpoint in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield on Friday, August 18 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 2:00 am.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, DUI checkpoints have proven to be the most practically effective way to reduce drunk driving in an area, as well as being more cost-effective than reactive strategies. This proactive approach saves $6.00 for every dollar spent on operating the checkpoint

For more information on the efficacy of publicizing DUI checkpoints for reducing drunk driving-related crashes and fatalities, please visit the informational page on the NHTSA website.