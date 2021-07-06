CHP arrests 19 for DUI during Fourth of July holiday maximum enforcement period

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We're getting a better look at how busy the California Highway Patrol was over the holiday weekend as they worked to crackdown on impaired driving.

The CHP's Bakersfield office reported 19 DUI arrests over the maximum enforcement period from Friday night to Monday night. It also investigated one deadly crash.

The Fort Tejon CHP office said it did not investigate any deadly crashes in that time frame.

State numbers show more than 900 arrests for DUI and 20 people were killed on highways in California over that four-day stretch.