CHP arrests 19 for DUI during Fourth of July holiday maximum enforcement period

It also investigated one deadly crash.
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 13:58:54-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We're getting a better look at how busy the California Highway Patrol was over the holiday weekend as they worked to crackdown on impaired driving.

The CHP's Bakersfield office reported 19 DUI arrests over the maximum enforcement period from Friday night to Monday night. It also investigated one deadly crash.

The Fort Tejon CHP office said it did not investigate any deadly crashes in that time frame.

State numbers show more than 900 arrests for DUI and 20 people were killed on highways in California over that four-day stretch.

