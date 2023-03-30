CHP arrests 2 for shootings, carjackings, that shut down the I-5 on March 27

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In a March 29 press release, the California Highway Patrol Central Division Investigative Services Unite announced the arrests of Travis Joe Lee, 24, and Fatima Miranda, 29, both of Taft, CA.

CHP says Lee and Miranda were involved in a chase first with Taft Police, then with CHP Fort Tejon officers, on southbound I-5 on Monday, March 27 at around 7:00 pm.

According to the press release, officers decided to discontinue the pursuit due to heavy traffic and out of concern for public safety. However, officers reported that around 7:30 pm, CHP Bakersfield received reports of a male firing a gun at drivers on the I-5 northbound just south of Laval Road.

CHP reports that detectives responding to that call found two separate victims in two separate vehicles suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Detectives report learning from their investigation that Lee and Miranda had carjacked three vehicles and shot two victims before running away before police could arrive.

After an investigation and with assistance from the Taft Police Department, CHP reports Lee and Miranda were found around 5:30 am on March 28 in Taft and taken into custody without incident. Lee was transported to Kern Medical because during the carjackings, he had shot himself in the hand and required medical treatment.

Both Lee and Miranda have been booked into the Kern County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, kidnapping, felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, vehicle theft, grand theft, and criminal conspiracy.