CHP asks for public's help to resolve a fatal hit-and-run case from 2011

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Just before midnight on June 17, 2011, Kern High School District Chief of Police Steven Alvidreaz and his wife were riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Highway 99 south of Delano when they were hit by another vehicle.

Alvidreaz was killed. His wife sustained major injuries but survived. The driver of the other vehicle is unidentified and still at large.

"We are calling on the public to help us bring justice to the Alvidreaz family," said CHP Captain Vincent Pagano. "As we observe National Crime Victims' Rights Awareness Week, we want to remind everyone crime victims have the right to justice. We work with our law enforcement partners to do everything we can to ensure that the rights of our victims are upheld, and justice is served."

The California Highway Patrol encourages anyone with information about the unsolved hit-and-run case of Steven Alvidreaz to come forward and call the CHP tip line at 396-6628.