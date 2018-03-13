CHP: At least one dead in crash on Wheeler Ridge Road

4:32 AM, Mar 13, 2018
At least one person is dead following a crash on Wheeler Ridge Road on Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a minivan collided with a big rig just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Wheeler Ridge Road and First Street just north of the Outlets at Tejon. 

It's not known how many people were involved in the collision and if there were any other injuries. 

Local News