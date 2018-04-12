CHP: At least one person killed in crash off I-5 near Fort Tejon

FORT TEJON, Calif. - At least one person has died in a crash after hitting a tree off Interstate 5 in Fort Tejon Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on northbound I-5 at Fort Tejon Road just after 7 a.m.

The car was reportedly smoking. Several cars pulled over to help.

The coroner is en route.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.