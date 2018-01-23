CHP at scene of fatal crash near Browning Road and Elmo Highway

9:24 PM, Jan 22, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a crash that left at least one person dead near Browning Road and Elmo Highway.

23ABC is sending a crew to the location. We'll update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.

