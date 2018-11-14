CHP Bakersfield holding 9th annual CHiPs for KiDs Toy Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CHP Bakersfield is hosting its 9th annual CHiPs for KiDs Toy Drive!

The toy drive aims to help provide toys to disadvantaged children in Kern County. The toys will benefit local children from 0 to 16 years old.

The toy drive will begin Monday, November 19 and end on Monday, December 17. CHP will be accepting new, unwrapped toys at the CHP office located at 9855 Compagnoni Street. Toys can also be dropped off at:

Motor City (in the auto mall)

United Way on Stockdale Highway

KERO 23 News Station at 321 21st Street

Both Carneceria La Carreta locations

All local Walgreens stores

On Friday, December 7, CHP will be downtown on the corner of Chester Avenue and 28th Street from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a toy drop-off event.