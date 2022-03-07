Watch
CHP: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Union

Posted at 7:18 AM, Mar 07, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a bicyclist was killed early Monday morning in a hit-run-crash on Union Avenue, south of White Lane.

CHP said a bicyclist was riding south on South Union Avenue when a vehicle hit bicyclist from behind and the driver fled. The bicyclist was declared dead at the scene, said CHP. CHP said officer received reports of the incident shortly after 3 a.m.

The second lane of southbound Union Avenue was closed for about an hour to investigate the crash, said CHP.

