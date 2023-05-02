CHP, BPD arrest 24 in joint operation tackling organized retail theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol has announced that on April 29, their Organized Retail Crime task Force, in partnership with the Bakersfield Police Department's Organized Retail Theft Team, conducted what they refer to as a "blitz" operation to crack down on shoplifting in the city. According to CHP, the operation led to the detention and arrest of 24 suspects.

The blitz operation, which CHP calls a collaborative effort between law enforcement and retail loss prevention professionals in an effort to identify, deter, and prevent retail fraud, took place at the Valley Plaza Shopping Mall in Bakersfield.

According to CHP, the arrests were for a variety of crimes, including organized retail crime, shoplifting, grand theft, petty theft, criminal conspiracy, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substances, possession of burglary tools, and driving on a suspended license. In addition to the new charges, CHP reports that many of the detained had prior warrants for charges that included probation and parole violations, vehicle theft, assault, trespassing, and vandalism.

CHP and BPD encourage any members of the public with information related to organized retail theft crime to contact the CHP's Organized Retail Crime Task Force by emailing CHP-ORCTF-Central@chp.ca.gov.